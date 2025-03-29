Georgia vs Auburn: Bulldogs Looking to Win Series in Double Header
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to take the series against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday in a double header.
The #3 Georgia Bulldogs are aiming to take the series against #11 Auburn in game two, with hopes of claiming their biggest series win of the season. After a thrilling win in game one, the Dawgs are determined to build on their momentum and continue their offensive onslaught.
It was announced on Friday after game one that Saturday would be changed to a double header. Here is what the Georgia baseball media team released.
"Due to the high probability of inclement weather on Sunday, the series with Auburn will now conclude Saturday with a doubleheader.
The first game will be at 11 a.m. with the final game to start at 4 p.m. Foley Field will be cleared between games."
Keeping up the hot bats
Georgia’s bats have been on fire lately, and they will be looking to carry that same energy into game two. Leading the charge are Devin Obee and Daniel Jackson, both of whom have been instrumental in the team’s recent success in game one vs Auburn. Obee’s consistency at the plate has been a key factor in Georgia’s ability to generate runs, while Jackson’s power and timely hitting make him a major threat in Auburn’s pitching staff’s eyes in first career SEC series.
Who should be taking the mound game two for the Dawgs
On the mound, the Bulldogs will turn to Brian Curley, who has been nothing short of spectacular in recent outings. His performance against Florida was a standout moment, showcasing his ability to keep opposing hitters off balance with a mix of well-placed fastballs and sharp breaking balls. Curley will look to replicate that success and help Georgia clinch a series win against one of the toughest teams in the SEC.
What it means to wins this series
If Georgia can close out the series with a win tomorrow, it will mark the Bulldogs’ biggest series victory of the season, a huge step forward as they continue to make their case as one of the nation’s top teams.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Follow Gage Fulford on Twitter: @gagefulford1
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily