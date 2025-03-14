Georgia vs Kentucky - Bulldogs Get Conference Schedule Kicked Off
Georgia gets their conference schedule kicked off this weekend against Kentucky.
The #4 Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Kentucky Wildcats in their SEC opening weekend, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting and crucial series for both teams. The three-game set, starting on Friday, March 14th, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., will be broadcast live on SECNetwork+. This matchup carries extra weight, as last season Kentucky swept Georgia in Lexington, a bitter memory the Bulldogs will surely look to erase.
Zaborowski looking to lead the Dawgs:
This year, Georgia’s squad is sporting a new look, under the leadership of Ryland Zaborowski, who has brought a fresh approach to the team. Zaborowski’s leadership will be key as the Bulldogs face an explosive Kentucky lineup, with the Wildcats already hitting 16 home runs this season. Kentucky’s power hitters have proven to be a force, and Georgia’s pitching staff will need to be at its best to neutralize the Wildcats’ offense.
Georgia Pitching will be Crucial this weekend:
Pitching will undoubtedly be the critical factor for Georgia this weekend. As always in SEC play, strong pitching can make or break a series, and for Georgia to get past Kentucky, they’ll need dominant performances on the mound. With the Wildcats’ ability to hit for power, especially with the long ball, keeping the ball in the park will be essential.
Trying to get off to a good start in the SEC:
Georgia will look to use its depth and talent on the mound to control the game, and with the talented roster led by Zaborowski, this Bulldogs team is eager to prove themselves after last season’s disappointment. A strong start to SEC play is vital for Georgia’s postseason aspirations, and the series against Kentucky offers the perfect opportunity to show what this revamped team can do.
How to watch:
For fans looking to catch all the action, the first game of the series will take place on Friday, March 14th, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., with coverage on SECNetwork+. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an exciting start to SEC baseball!
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily