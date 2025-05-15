Georgia vs Texas A&M - Bulldogs Begin Final Conference Series of Regular Season
The Georgia Bulldogs begin their final conference series of the season against Texas A&M on Thursday.
The stage is set in Athens as the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Texas A&M Aggies to Foley Field for a high-stakes SEC showdown that could shape the NCAA postseason picture. First pitch for Thursday's opener is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on SECNetwork+.
This isn’t just another series for Georgia, it’s a must-win matchup with major implications. The Bulldogs are battling for one of the NCAA Tournament’s top 8 national seeds, which would grant them the chance to host both a Regional and Super Regional in Athens. With just two weekends left in the regular season, every game matters — and this one could swing the momentum.
Pitching Matchup: Strength vs. Strength
The Aggies are expected to go with left-handed starter Ryan Prager, a dependable arm who has seen action against some of the toughest lineups in the SEC. Prager brings a 3-3 record and a 3.82 ERA into Thursday’s contest. Known for his command and poise on the mound, Prager will look to quiet a Georgia offense that has surged late in the season.
On the other side, Georgia turns to left-hander Charlie Goldstein, who has quietly become the ace of the Bulldogs’ staff. Curley enters the matchup with a 0-5 record and a strong 6.91 ERA, giving head coach Wes Johnson a reliable option to open the series. Goldstein has pitched deep into games, keeping Georgia in tight contests and giving the offense room to work.
What's at Stake
For Georgia, winning this series could be the final boost needed to lock down a national seed. Hosting both rounds of the NCAA Tournament before Omaha is a significant advantage that teams fight for all season long. The Bulldogs have played their best baseball at Foley Field this year, and they'll need every bit of home-field magic to take down an elite Aggies squad.
Texas A&M, meanwhile, has its own postseason goals. The Aggies are trying to regain themselves after getting swept by what was winless Missouri.
Final Notes
- First pitch: 6:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 15, 2025
- Location: Foley Field, Athens, GA
- Broadcast: SECNetwork+
- Series continues through Saturday
