Georgia vs Texas Final Score: UGA Drops The Series Opener
Georgia's offense silenced in game one as the Bulldogs lose to Texas 5-1.
Texas starter Jared Spencer pitched 7.2 innings of one-run baseball with 10 strikeouts. Spencer struggled in his last couple of starts, but the talented left-hander put it all together tonight against an elite UGA lineup.
Georgia struggled to barrel Spencer’s pitches, resulting in just two hits for the Bulldogs in the first seven innings. Nolan McCarthy crushed a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning, scoring the Bulldogs’ only run against Spencer. McCarthy went 2-3 with a homer and a single.
Kolten Smith and DJ Radtke did not pitch tonight for the Bulldogs, meaning they will be available out of the bullpen tomorrow. Smith and Radtke have been two of Georgia's best bullpen arms and will give Coach Wes Johnson high-leverage options as the Bulldogs look to even the series.
Georgia will need to flush this loss and regroup quickly as game two is set for tomorrow at 3 pm EST. Brian Curley will take the mound for UGA.
