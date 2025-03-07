How to Watch Georgia vs Columbia
Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Columbia on Friday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are riding a 12-game win streak heading into the weekend after defeating Georgia State 16-10 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are preparing for their final non conference series of the season as Columbia is rolling into town for a three game series this weekend.
Columbia (1-6) beat Kennesaw State on Opening Day in Kennesaw but has dropped six straight. They lost the next two games to the Owls and then were swept in a four-game road series with No. 11 Oregon.
The Diamond Dawgs have had their fair share of pitching issues this season, specifically at the start of games, but the offense has done enough to keep them in the win column. Georgia is batting .318 with a .581 slugging percentage, a .464 on base percentage and is 23-for-26 in stolen base attempts.Slate Alford, Robbie Burnett and Tre Phelps have reached base safely in all 16 games this season.
Phelps has tied his career high with a 10-game hitting streak and had a career-best 4-hit game against Georgia State Wednesday.
Charlie Goldstein will be getting the start for Georgia on Friday. He brings in a 0.00 ERA in four innings pitched this season with six strike outs and just one walk. The Bulldogs sport a 3.94 ERA with 176 strikeouts and 76 walks in 137 innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against the Bulldogs.
How to Watch Georgia vs Columbia (Friday):
- Location: Foley Field (Athens, Georgia)
- Date: Friday, March 7th, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Streaming: SEC Network+
- Radio: Georgiadogs.com
