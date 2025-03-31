Dawgs Daily

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Stay Put

The Georgia Bulldogs stay put in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Jonathan Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs had a massive week on the baseball diamond. It started with a win over West Georgia in the middle of the week and then a sweep against the Auburn Tigers who came into the weekend as a top 15 team in the country.

Perhaps the biggest note of the weekend for the Diamond Dawgs was the improvement on the pitcher's mound. The Dawgs have not struggled to put runs across the plate by any means this season, but they have their fair share of ups and downs pitching this season. Against the Tigers, though, Georgia allowed 14 runs over the entire weekend and held Auburn to just one run on Friday.

Saturday's second game of the doubleheader was by far the most impressive win of the week for Georgia. The Tigers tied the game up in the top of the ninth to push the game to extra innings and the Tigers proceeded to take a two-run lead into the bottom of the 10th. Georgia then loaded the bases with no outs and an errant throw to home allowed two runs to score for Georgia. Daniel Jackson then hit a three-run walk-off home run to clinch the weekend sweep for Georgia.

The Dawgs are currently 28-2 on the season and 8-1 in conference play. On Tuesday they have a game against Queens University of Charlotte and then have a huge conference series on the road against the Texas Longhorns next weekend.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Arkansas
  3. Georgia
  4. Florida State
  5. Texas
  6. Clemson
  7. LSU
  8. Alabama
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon State
  12. UC Irvine
  13. Southern Miss
  14. UCLA
  15. Oregon
  16. Auburn
  17. DBU
  18. Louisville
  19. UNC
  20. Troy
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Kansas State
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. Arizona State
  25. Georgia Tech

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism.

Home/Baseball