Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Stay Put
The Georgia Bulldogs stay put in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs had a massive week on the baseball diamond. It started with a win over West Georgia in the middle of the week and then a sweep against the Auburn Tigers who came into the weekend as a top 15 team in the country.
Perhaps the biggest note of the weekend for the Diamond Dawgs was the improvement on the pitcher's mound. The Dawgs have not struggled to put runs across the plate by any means this season, but they have their fair share of ups and downs pitching this season. Against the Tigers, though, Georgia allowed 14 runs over the entire weekend and held Auburn to just one run on Friday.
Saturday's second game of the doubleheader was by far the most impressive win of the week for Georgia. The Tigers tied the game up in the top of the ninth to push the game to extra innings and the Tigers proceeded to take a two-run lead into the bottom of the 10th. Georgia then loaded the bases with no outs and an errant throw to home allowed two runs to score for Georgia. Daniel Jackson then hit a three-run walk-off home run to clinch the weekend sweep for Georgia.
The Dawgs are currently 28-2 on the season and 8-1 in conference play. On Tuesday they have a game against Queens University of Charlotte and then have a huge conference series on the road against the Texas Longhorns next weekend.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Texas
- Clemson
- LSU
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Oregon State
- UC Irvine
- Southern Miss
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Auburn
- DBU
- Louisville
- UNC
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Kansas State
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Georgia Tech
