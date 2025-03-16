LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Kentucky Series Finale
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs face the Kentucky Wildcats in a rubber match.
Georgia trailed Kentucky in game two by as many as seven runs. The Bulldogs got the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but could not quite complete another comeback.
The Bulldogs have been very good at coming back and winning games they trailed in early; however, yesterday, they could not get it done. Georgia's pitching walked seven batters and hit four more on Saturday. While there is a ton of talent in the room, the pitching staff has not quite put it all together.
Georgia's bats showed up despite the loss. Slate Alford hit two homers batting in the leadoff spot. Ryland Zaborowski hit his nation leading 12th home run of the season and Henry Hunter hit his 4th.
The Bulldogs will have all hands on deck as they go for the series win at 1 pm.
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Kentucky
- Location: Foley Field
- Time: 1:00 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March 16, Sunday, 2025
