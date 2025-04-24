LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Oklahoma
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to get back in the win column against the Oklahoma Sooners in game one of their weekend series.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ice cold lately, losing their last four games and scoring just 10 runs combined in that stretch. While the starting pitching has improved, the bats disappeared on the road trip.
UGA has been a much better team at home than on the road this season, making this weekend a clear opportunity for the Bulldogs to figure out their struggles offensively.
Brian Curley will get the start on the mound for UGA in game one tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 7 pm.
LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
First Inning
Top:
Bottom:
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
• GameDay: Thursday, April 24, 2025
• Game Time: 7:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: ESPNU
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily
ADVERTISING