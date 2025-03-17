Georgia vs Gonzaga Odds Released - Georgia Considerable Underdog
The Georiga Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 and they will be considerable underdogs in their first-round matchup against Gonzaga.
The Georgia Bulldogs basketball program hasn't seen the March Madness tournament since 2015. Their 2025 entrance into the NCAA Tournament was secured thanks to a late season push that saw four straight conference wins, including a win over the soon to be SEC conference champion Florida Gators.
It was a historically tough conference slate for everyone involved in the SEC this season, preparing them for the tournament. Georgia has become accustomed to being the "underdog" this season and that trend will continue in their opening round matchup vs Gonzaga in the tournament.
Latest odds courtesy of FanDuel:
Georgia +6.5
Team Totals: O/U 151.5
Georgia Total Points: O/U 72.5
Gonzaga Total Points: O/U 79.5
Georgia currently holds a (20-12) record entering Thursday's contest against Gonzaga. The contest between the Bulldogs from Georgia and Gonzaga will be played on Thursday at 4:35 PM ET on TBS.
Full Bracket:
Midwest Region:
(Wichita)
1. Houston
16. SIUE
8. Gonzaga
9. Georgia
(Seattle)
5. Clemson
12. McNeese
4. Purdue
13. Mcneese
(Milwaukee)
6. Illinois
11. Texas/Xavier.
3. Kentucky
14. Troy
(Lexington)
7. UCLA
10. Utah St
2. Tennessee
15. Wofford
If Georgia were to win on Thursday, they will more than likely faceoff against the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, Houston Cougars. The Cougars are set to take on SIUE in their opening game.
Georgia hasn't made the round of 32 since 2002, and their deepest run came in 1983 when Dominique Wilkins led the Bulldogs to a final four before losing to NC State.
