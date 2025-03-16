How to Watch March Madness Selection Show
Everything you need to know on how to watch the March Madness Selection Show.
The excitement is building as college basketball fans gear up for the annual March Madness Selection Sunday. The show, which reveals the official bracket for the men’s NCAA tournament, airs at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. If you can’t make it to the TV, don’t worry—the Selection Show will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.
Georgia projected as a 9 seed:
This year, all eyes will be on the Georgia Bulldogs, who are projected as a 9 seed heading into Selection Sunday. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see if that projection holds up.
Could the SEC break a record?:
Additionally, there’s buzz surrounding the SEC, as the conference could break a record for the most teams selected into the tournament, possibly sending 14 teams. With Georgia being one of those hopefuls, it’s bound to be an exciting day for Bulldogs fans, as they could witness history in the making.
Last time Georgia made the Tournament :
Georgia’s absence from the NCAA Tournament since 2015 has left a long awaited appearance. If they make the cut, it will be interesting to see who the Dawgs are paired with in the tournament bracket. Will they face a powerhouse or an underdog? That mystery will unfold live during the Selection Show.
Summary:
Make sure to mark your calendars for 6:00 p.m. ET and tune in to CBS or stream the event on Paramount+ for all the March Madness drama and excitement.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily