Will Georgia Make the NCAA Tournament? - March Madness Bracket Predictions
Wil the Georgia Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament?
The Georgia Bulldogs had a strong close to the regular season. Four straight wins against Florida, Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt revived their NCAA tournament hopes. They then proceeded to lose in the first round of the SEC tournament against Oklahoma, so are the Bulldogs going dancing?
The short answer is yes. Many believed that Georgia's close to end the season to reach the 20-win mark was enough to land them into the tournament, regardless of what happened in the SEC tournament.
To give a more clear answer, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has updated his projected bracket and he has the Bulldogs as a nine seed going against Memphis in the first round. That would put the Hoop Dawgs in a position to potentially face No. 1 seeded Houston in the second round if they were to beat Memphis.
Georgia has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2015 and this is the first time they have won 20 games in a season since that year. Head coach Mike White was brought to the University of Georgia to elevate the program after the downfall of Tom Crean during his time in Athens. Coach White has certainly delivered in his third year with the program.
The projected seedings could potentially change and shift as conference tournaments will wrap up this weekend. Teams will know the official seeding in the tournament on Sunday when all games have been completed. At the very worst, it looks like Georgia will be a 10-seed, but they have continued to hang around as a nine-seed in Lunardi's projections.
