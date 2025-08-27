Alabama DT, Tim Keenan Could Be Questionable for Matchup vs Georgia
Alabama defensive tackle, Tim Keenan is set to undergo surgery on an ankle injury. His timeline for return could put him in jeopardy of missing the matchup vs Georgia.
Run the ball. Stop the run. That's been Kirby Smart's modus operandum all off season. It's all he's spoken about, it's been his primary focus with regard to areas of improvement for a Georgia Football program that fell short a year ago.
That ability to run the football starts inside the Georgia program itself, right? It's about blocking better, it's about getting the QB involved, it's about competing and executing at a higher rate. Though, let's not be mistaken, their schedule a year ago during an uncharactersitically bad year on the ground for Georgia, was historically tough.
Bad news? They repeat essentially the same schedule from a year ago. Good news, all of last year's brutal road matchups are now at home. One of those matchups just got a bit more intriguing as Alabama's defensive tackle, Tim Keenan has undergone tight-rope surgery to repair an ankle injury, according to reports.
Typical timeline for return ranges from 4 to 6 weeks.
Keenan is the interior anchor for what's shaping up to be an already treacherous run defense for the Crimson Tide in 2025. With the matchup vs Georgia just a month away, it's reasonable to assume Keenan is likely to be doubtful for the matchup.
