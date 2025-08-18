Auburn to Retire Cam Newton’s Jersey During Georgia Football Game
Auburn set to retire Cam Newton's jersey during the Georgia game.
Auburn has officially announced that Cam Newton’s jersey will be retired on October 11th, 2025, in a historic ceremony inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers chose one of the biggest stages of the season to honor their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, as they will host the Georgia Bulldogs that same day.
The jersey retirement will serve as a celebration for Auburn fans, who remember Newton leading the Tigers to the 2010 national championship and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in college football history. The program is expecting a packed house, as fans will not only get to witness Newton’s jersey lifted into immortality, but also watch the Tigers attempt to knock off a highly ranked Georgia team.
Head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn program knew the magnitude of pairing Newton’s jersey retirement with a rivalry showdown. Freeze recognized that the matchup with Georgia was the perfect moment to energize the fan base, honor a legend, and create an electric environment inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. By scheduling the ceremony for this type of game, Auburn ensures the spotlight will be as bright as possible, both for Newton’s legacy and for the team’s chance at a program-defining victory
Newton’s impact on Auburn football goes far beyond statistics. His dominance in the 2010 season not only brought home a national championship but also elevated the Tigers’ program into the national spotlight. Retiring his jersey is a statement that Auburn will forever remember the player who brought them one of the greatest seasons in college football history.
For the Auburn faithful, October 11th promises to be more than just another game day. It will be a day to honor the past while looking ahead to the future, as the Tigers take the field against one of their best rivals. With Cam Newton’s jersey rising into the rafters and Georgia providing the opposition, the stage is set for one of the most memorable nights Jordan-Hare Stadium has ever hosted.
