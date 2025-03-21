Azeez Ojulari Talks About Rejoining With Teammates With Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Georgia Bulldog and New York Giant Azeez Ojulari in free agency. He talked about rejoining with his former teammates.
The Philadelphia Eagles have become synanamous with the Georgia Bulldogs. They have (7) former Bulldogs on their roster, accounting for 13% of the team's makeup. They added another former Bulldog in the form of Azeez Ojulari recently in free agency.
Now, Ojulari joins a roster that features a plethora of former teammates like Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean, and Jordan Davis. He spoke about that brotherhood in his first media availability with the Eagles.
"We all share that brotherhood and the relationship we have is amazing. I'm ready to be here now."
Ojulari has spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants after being a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for $4m. When active and healthy, Ojulari has remained an effective pass rusher on the NFL level.
The problem, however, has been remaining healthy. He's only played in (30) games over his four year career and has never played a full season. Though the good news for both Ojulari and the Eagles, he won't be needed in a starting role. He's going to be brought into Philly to be a specialist pass rusher with his former teammate in Nolan Smith likely being the primary down to down starter at the OLB spot in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system.
Ojualri totaled 22.0 sacks during his time with the Giants, which considering he only played in 30.0 games, that's an impressive win rate for a player that's never been featured during his NFL career. He's obviously got a winning pass-rush skill set. One that the Eagles will likely maximize given their track record.
