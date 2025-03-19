Eagles Today

Eagles' Best Bet In Free Agency: "I Feel Like I Can Do It All'

Azeez Ojulari struggled to stay on the field the past three seasons but his confidence hasn't been shaken.

John McMullen

Azeez Ojulari (51) pressures former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) .
Azeez Ojulari (51) pressures former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) . / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - It’s more likely than not that Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a move or two left to try to bolster Jeremiah Washburn’s edge-defender group after the loss of veteran stalwart Josh Sweat in free agency, and 15-year franchise icon Brandon Graham to retirement.

What generally sets Roseman apart from many of his peers when it comes to roster building is the contingencies.

Break out the truth serum and Roseman would probably admit that his fallback plans are already here on the edge in the form of a pair of middle-20s pass rushers who flashed in their original homes before hitting some hard times on one-year, prove-it deals.

First was the one-time 11 ½- sack artist Josh Uche plucked off the pay-no-mind list from the franchise Philadelphia tortured in Super LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs, before one-time New York Giants promising pass rusher Azeez Ojulari arrived to again try to embarrass NYG GM Joe Schoen.

Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari meets with reporters after signing a one-year free agent deal with the Eagles. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Ojulari came out of the gates with a Giants franchise rookie record of 8 sacks in 2021 before a host of injuries (quad, calf, hamstring, ankle, and toe) caused him to miss 22 games over the past three seasons.  

The question remains what is or was Roseman’s Plan A at the position?

Perhaps it was to swing for the fences for superstars like Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby, options that are now off the table. Maybe Plan B was a proven reclamation project that needed a change of scenery like Joey Bosa, again off the table after the Ohio State product was signed by Buffalo. 

Plan C might be a deep draft at the position but with the understanding you’re starting at 32nd overall or the trade market and that’s a TBD (to be determined).

At his retirement presser, Graham hinted that Washburn’s room will now be led by the 24-year-old Nolan Smith, who never played more than a rotational role until Graham first tore his triceps at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24. 

That’s a run of nine games through Super Bowl LIX, some of them spectacular. Of course, nine games aren't exactly the sample size you should be hanging your big-game window on.

Nor is the combined $6.5M you might have to hand over to Ojulari and Uche.

The Zack Baun effect of going from a one-year, $3.5M prove-it deal to a first-team $18M All-Pro is fun to think about but expecting that kind of sequel in back-to-back years is hardly Roseman-like.

However, If the Eagles sold their soul to your favorite version of the mythical Mephistopheles, Ojulari would have to be the top Baun bet this year.

“I feel I’m a versatile player,” Ojulari said Wednesday. “I’m a physical guy. I don’t shy away from no type of contact. I’m an attack mentality guy. I can set the edge, I can tackle, I can rush the passer, I can bend.

“I feel like I do it all.”

All in this instance means saving the Eagles’ pass rush for $4M.

John McMullen
