Betting Line in Georgia vs Auburn Still Moving in Favor of Bulldogs
The latest odds for the Georgia vs Auburn matchup as the line moves in favor of the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are set to face off on Saturday in a rivalry matchup. This will be Georgia's second conference game on the road and Auburn's first home game since beginning conference play. The betting odds have remained consistent throughout the week, but there has been some late movement ahead of kickoff.
Since Monday, the line has kept Georgia as a 3.5-point favorite over the Tigers. On Saturday morning, the line moved to Georgia -4. The over/under for the game is sitting at 46.5 points, according to Draft Kings.
Despite Auburn being 0-2 in conference play, they have been in one score games against both Texas A&M and Oklahoma, both of which are undefeated on the season. Georgia on the other hand has picked up wins against Tennessee and Kentucky with a loss to Alabama.
Georgia a Growing Favorite vs Auburn
The history of this rivalry indicates Saturday's game will be a close one. In 2017, Auburn handled Georgia, in 2019 the Bulldogs escaped with 21-14 win, in 2021 Georgia throttled Auburn 34-10 and in 2023 the Tigers nearly upset Georgia but ultimately lost 27-20. It's not very often you see a blowout in this matchup when it is played at at Auburn.
Head coach Kirby Smart has been successful against Auburn at Georgia with just the lone loss in 2017. It has always been proven to be difficult to pick up a road win in Jordan-Hare, though. With a home game against Ole Miss looming, picking up a win this weekend would be huge for the Bulldogs to remain at one loss on the season.
So if you're a fan of either team for this matchup and you're expecting anything other than a close game, odds are you will probably be wrong. Between the history of the matchup and the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, they would indicate that Georgia and Auburn are in store for another classic matchup in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET on Saturday and the game will be broadcasted on ABC. After this week, Georgia will head back to Athens for a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.