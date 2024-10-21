Georgia Football's Brock Bowers Made NFL History With the Las Vegas Raiders
Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers made NFL history with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Former Georgia Bulldogs are making waves in the NFL every weekend it seems and a lot of those waves have come from Georgia's rookie class this season. Georgia had eight players drafted this offseason and one of them has already made NFL history just seven weeks into the season.
Tight end Brock Bowers has become the focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders' offense and has shown early signs of being one of the best tight ends in the league already. On Sunday, Bowers caught 10 passes for 93 yards and had 14 total targets during the game. One of those 10 receptions was his 43rd on the season and it broke an NFL record. Bowers set the record for most catches by a tight end through his first seven career games with 43. He passed Keith Jackson, who set that mark with Philadelphia in 1988.
The Raiders also noted that Bowers has had at least five catches in five games, which is the most in NFL history by a tight end in his first seven career games.
Bowers now has 47 receptions for 477 yards and a touchdown on the season. The Raiders just recently traded away their top receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets which has put even more of an emphasis on Bowers' role in the offense. The Raiders used an early first-round pick to get Bowers this offseason, and it looks like that pick is already paying off.
