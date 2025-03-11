Carolina Panthers Hosting Georgia Football Player on Top 30 Visit
The Carolina Panthers are hosting Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson on a top 30 visit.
With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, NFL organizations are now dwindling their draft boards down to a key list of players that they will have their eye on. This is also a time when teams are hosting prospects on top-30 visits and the Carolina Panthers will be hosting Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson, according to MLFootball.
Brinson was a familiar and constant face on Georgia's defensive line over the last two seasons. Over his five year career with the Bulldogs, Brinson racked up 71 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. He sat behind the likes of Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt for his first couple of seasons and the emerged as a starter by 2023.
At Georgia, Brinson was a known flash player on defense. He was constantly in the backfield and had a high success rate of causing disruption in the backfield. One thing he did have to get better at in Athens was finishing. It was not uncommon for Brinson to get into the backfield with an opportunity to make a tackle for loss, but at times he would fail to get the player on the ground.
Brinson certainly showed signs of progression as his role emerged on defense, in 2024 he posted a career-high in tackles for loss with six. He is one of the more intriguing prospects out of Georgia this year. He is projected to be a mid-round draft pick and he is certainly someone that could play above his draft slot.
Warren Brinson NFL Combine Results
- Height: 6052
- Weight: 315
- Hand Size: 10 3/8"
- Arm Length: 33 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash: 5.09
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 31.00"
- Broad Jump: 9'7"
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Chrsiten Miller Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Spring
- New York Giants Selected Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
- Atlanta Falcons Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily