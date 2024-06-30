Carson Beck Discusses New Helmet Communication Rule
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck discusses new helmet communication rules coming to college football for the 2024 season.
A lot of changes have been made to the college football landscape over the past year and a lot of them are being implemented this season. The college football playoff is expanding to 12 teams, a litany of teams joined a new conference and rule changes were made as well. One of the more notable changes are in-helmet communications during games.
Teams will now be able to choose players that can communicate with coaches throughout the game before the ball is snapped. This is a huge deal specifically for the quarterback position as they will be able to have a new set of eyes relay information to them pre snap and make sure everything is line up properly.
Nola.com spoke with quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy about the subject and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was one of the players who provided his opinion. Here is what he had to say:
“You get it, you hear it,” Beck said, “and like, as you’re listening to it, now you can start processing the defense. You’re already a step ahead.”
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard shared a similar opinion as he said it's like stealing answers to the test. Being able to read and process a defense is a huge part of playing quarterback at the college level, and while that will still play a factor, they will be able to get some extra help from their offensive coordinators.
Beck has already been described as an elite processor of the game and has a strong ability to not only correctly read what a defense is doing but relay that exact information to others. Now he will have the ability to gather more information from offensive coordinator Mike Bobo throughout the games leading up to a play.
The Georgia quarterback is expected to be one of the best players in college football and a candidate to be the first overall pick for the 2025 NFL draft. With that comes a lot of pressure to perform but the new rule will help eliminate some of the in-game pressure college quarterbacks feel throughout the season.
List of QBs at Manning Passing Academy
- Carson Beck, Georgia
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
- Jalen Milroe, Bama
- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
- Will Howard, Ohio State
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- Hudson Card, Purdue
- Donovan Smith, Houston
- Graham Mertz, Florida
- Garrett Greene, WVU
- Tyler van Dyke, Wisconsin
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Kyle McCord, Syracuse
- Preston Stone, SMU
- Brady Cook, Mizzou
- KJ Jefferson, UCF
- Will Rogers, Washington
- Grayson McCall, NC State
- Dequan Finn, Toledo
Other Georgia News:
