Two Bulldogs Make Top 25 Returning Players List
A pair of Georgia football players made a list for the top 25 returning players in college football.
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be one of the top teams in college football this year and some view them as the favorite to win the national championship this year. Part of the reason is due to the number of key returning starters they have coming back. A multitude of Bulldogs elected to return to college instead of declaring for the draft, and it has them in good standing heading into the 2024 college football season.
Two of the top returnees this year are quarterback Carson Beck and safety Malaki Starks. Beck was one of the players who elected to return to college for another season while Starks is entering his third season of college ball. Both are top players at their position and 247 sports believes they are two of the best top 25 players returning this year. Starks came in at number 12 on the list and Beck was pinned at number eight. Here is what they wrote about each player:
Malaki Starks:
"Starks is the top safety in college football and a reigning consensus first-team All-American. His return to the Georgia defense is a boon to a group that experienced significant turnover, and he will be the heart of that unit after two remarkable years to open his career."
Carson Beck:
"Beck is the betting favorite to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He crossed the 250-yard mark in 11-straight games last season and projects as the most consistently elite passer in college football as a second-year starter."
Both Beck and Starks were the highest-ranked players at their position on the list. Both are projected to be early first-round picks for the 2025 NFL draft and they will be key contributors to Georgia's 2024 season. With a schedule that consists of road trips against Ole Miss, Texas and Alabama, the Bulldogs will not only need to lean on their stars on both sides of the ball, but they will need them to show up and show out.
Beck is currently at the Manning Passing Academy along with a list of other big-time names at quarterback in college football. Many are expecting him to have a massive season for the Bulldogs, and it appears he is doing all of the necessary things to make that happens.
Georgia begins their 2024 season on August 31st at 12:00 EST inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Clemson Tigers.
