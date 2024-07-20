Christian Gass Announces College Commitment Decision
One of the nation's top linebacker's in the 2025 recruiting class has just announced his college decision.
As the offseason rolls along, more and more college football prospects are committing to which schools they will be playing for in the 2025 college football season.
The latest prospect to join this group is 3-star linebacker Christian Gass, who recently announced he will be continuing his football career with Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs were also a school heavily involved in Gass’s recruitment. But ultimately fell short of earning a commitment from the highly talented linebacker.
While seeing a prospect go to a rival school (especially within the SEC) is always a disappointment, the Bulldogs 2025 class still remains extremely strong with 20 total commits and a top-three ranking in the country.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Shamari Earls, DB
