College Football Playoff Rankings: Predicting Were Georgia Falls After Week 11
See where Dawgs Daily predicts the Georgia Bulldogs to land in the second college football playoff rankings of the 2024 season.
Week 11 of the college football season has concluded, and with the dust settling on another hectic slate of games, the College Football Playoff Picture seems to be more cloudy than ever. With a pair of top-4 teams losing this weekend and a handful of other teams having dramatic finishes, the latest update to the CFP Rankings are sure to spark some controversy.
The Georgia Bulldogs were one of said teams to have suffered an inopportune loss, as they were handled by the Ole Miss Rebels on the road and suffered their second loss of the season. With another loss under their belt, the Dawgs are almost guaranteed to tumble down the rankings.
The Bulldogs will continue their 2024 regular season this Saturday as they return to Athens to host the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the Dawgs' first home game in nearly an entire month and it will be the first night game of the Bulldogs home slate.
College Football Playoff Rankings No.2 (Prediction)
- Oregon
- Texas
- Miami
- BYU
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Boise State
- Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily