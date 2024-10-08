Details Released of Georgia's Colbie Young's Arrest
New details have been released surrounding Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young's arrest.
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young had been arrested on charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log. Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. His bond is set at $2,500.
Per the police report, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-constitution, an officer had been dispatched to an Athens residence just before 1 a.m. A 20-year-old woman had gone to Young’s apartment to discuss the status of their relationship and the pair began talking for about 20 minutes.
The report details that a conversation between Young and the 20-year-old woman became heated after the woman found Young on the phone with another woman. As the conversation escalated, the female alleges that Young grabbed her by the arm and pulled her out of the room. Young returned to his room and locked the door.
As the woman began to gather her things, the police report stated that she had called a friend. At this point, Young allegedly left his room and “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard.” She believed that Young was trying to harm her.
The arrest report states that the 20-year-old woman had “expressed some concerns about mental abuse in the past that has now escalated to the alleged physical abuse.” She also noted that she was "scared of him".
The officer examined the woman’s injuries and noted there was a bruise and some discoloration on the bottom of the right side of her chest. She also “had some redness on her right flank.” There were no injuries noted on the arm that she claimed had been grabbed. The woman was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
The officer then interviewed Young at his residence and he stated the relationship with the woman had ended and that she was invited over. Young denied grabbing woman and that the injuries to the woman were not from him.
Young transferred from Miami this past offseason and has been a contributor for the Bulldogs on offense this season. In two seasons with the Hurricanes Young had 930 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. This season for Georgia he has racked up 149 yards on 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
Georgia already lost one wide receiver for the season earlier this year as Rara Thomas was suspended from the team indefinitely. Thomas was arrested for three counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree, and three counts of Battery. Thomas was a transfer from Mississippi State and was entering his second season with the program prior to the incident occurring.
