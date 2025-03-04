Eagles Extend Saquon Barkely, Impact on Bills RB James Cook's Potential New Contract
The Philadelphia Eagles have extended running back Saquon Barkley and it will likely have an impact on James Cook's new contract.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have extended Saquon Barkley two-year, $41.2 million contract that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, Adam Schefter reported. This comes just one year in Barkley's three year deal with the Eagles.
This move is significant not only for the Eagles but for Buffalo Bills running back James Cook as well. The former Georgia player revealed that he is in search of a fresh contract after he had an impressive season with his franchise this past year. Cook is still on his rookie contract which has him earning 1.45 million on average through 2025.
According to Cook, he is seeking a $15 million per year extension. Cook went on Instagram Live and pinned his own comment that said "15 mill year,"per the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. The deal would put him behind only Christian McCaffrey's $19 million per year and now Barkley's $20 million+ deal.
With Barkley's new deal in place now, it has set the current rate for top-end running backs in the NFL, and Cook certainly believes himself to be in that same realm. Cook won't land a deal as large Barkley's more than likely, but it does help his case of seeking a bigger contract.
NFL legend Marshall Faulk also agrees. as he said it's a no brainer as to what the Bills should do.
"I don't see how not," Faulk said. "Don't get fooled by what you did by allowing some guys to get out of the door. You made some good draft picks. Two guys came in and helped you. This young man is special. What he's able to do and I didn't know that he had the ability to run inside behind his pads with the power he displayed in playoff football caliber games. I was just impressed with him."
Cook tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and his 4.9 yards per carry average ranked fifth among all running backs with at least 200 carries.
There has also been some chatter of Cook potentially holding out until a deal is reached. This is nothing new to the NFL and one could understand why Cook might elect to do so. The shelf life of running backs in the football nowadays isn't getting any longer and him wanting to capitalize on his last two seasons with the Bills while he still can makes a lot of sense from his perspective. Now it's just a matter of if the Bills or if anyone else in the league wants to fit the bill.
