Everything We Learned about Georgia in Week One of Spring Ball
The Georgia Bulldogs started spring practice last week, which means we also had an opportunity to get our first look a the 2025 Georgia squad. So with that said, here is everything that we learned during the first week of spring practice.
New Faces at EDGE/DE
Following the departures of several players going to the NFL draft and entering the transfer portal, Georgia had an immediate need at both EDGE and defensive end. During Thursday's practice viewing period, we saw Darren Ikinnagbon, Gabe Harris, Quintavius Johnson, Kris Jones and Chase Linton working with Coach Uzo-Diribe.
The name to really pay attention to in that group is Kris Jones. The redshirt freshman did not see the field in 2024 and was recruited as a linebacker but it looks like Georgia might be moving him to a different spot this season. Ikinnagbon and Linton are both also true freshmen this season and could very well have to play early for Georgia this season.
Wide Receiver Room Got Upgraded
When first stepping out onto the practice field, it doesn't take long to notice the size that Georgia added to the room this offseason. Noah Thomas, the Texas A&M transfer, brings a big and long frame and Georgia getting Colbie Young (Was seen running drills at practice) back is also a big addition.
Even true freshman CJ Wiley adds noticeable size to the room. Big bodied wide receivers was something Georgia did not have last season and the position group looks very different with the additions they made.
Freshman Freaks
Some of the names have already been mentioned of the ones we had the opportunity to see at practice, but it wouldn't be right to point out the massive human that true freshman Elyiss Williams is. Even standing next to the rest of the tight ends that Georgia has, it doesn't take any time at all to see who the new addition in the room is.
Ikinnagbon also looks like someone who could play in the SEC tomorrow based on his frame.
Quarterback Depth Chart
While there hasn't been an official depth chart released, we certainly got a better idea of where some players currently stand. Gunner Stockton fills right into the number one spot, especially after head coach Kirby Smart said redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi still has "a long way to go."
Another thing worth noting about the quarterback room is true freshman Ryan Montgomery is still working back from his knee injury that he suffered during his high school senior season. While the other quarterbacks were off to the side working on foot work, Montgomery was working with the wide receivers through some drills with a knee brace. Nothing that wasn't to be expected, but still worth noting.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Freshman WR, Tyler Williams will undergo surgery on his ankle after suffering ligament damage during practice.
- Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
- Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
- Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
