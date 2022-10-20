Georgia's Midseason Offensive Grade Report

Georgia came into the season as the reigning national champs and now they sit with the No. 1 ranking halfway through the season. The Bulldogs have hit some bumps in the road but for the most part, they have looked like a top football team.

Collectively, Georgia has been getting it done on both sides of the ball. Both the offense and defense hold top spots nationally in several statistical categories. So how has each offensive position graded out halfway through the season?

Quarterbacks: A

Stetson Bennett has been producing at the quarterback spot. He ranks second amongst all SEC quarterbacks in passing yards with 2,033 only behind Mississippi State's quarterback Will Rodgers. He's also thrown for seven touchdowns and has done a decent job protecting the football minus an interception and a couple of fumbles. Kirby Smart and his staff have continued to roll with Bennett because he produces good results, and a 7-0 record and an offense averaging more than 40 points per game are good results.

Carson Beck has shown signs of a very promising future from him in the limited action he has seen. Most recently, against Vanderbilt, he threw for two touchdowns and looked like a quarterback who was comfortable in the offensive system and could manage an offense pre-snap as well.

Collectively it has been a great showing from the quarterbacks but still a few things to clean up for the last half of the season

Running Backs: A+

Typically Georgia likes to stick with their top two guys in the run game for the most part but not this season. Everyone has been contributing in the running back room for Georgia. Three different players have over 300 yards of total offense. Part of that has to do with some guys being banged up, but when Georgia has needed guys to step up, they have. Daijun Edwards currently leads the team in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

True freshman Branson Robinson also had a monster game against Auburn where he nearly rushed for 100 yards and showcased his skill set and what is to come at the position in the future. Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh have been doing a little bit of everything as well. The Bulldogs have yet another solid group of runnings backs in 2022.

Offensive Line: A

The offensive is putting together a respectable season thus far. They've allowed seven sacks on the year. They also were just recently made the Joe Moore midseason honors list which is annually awarded at the end of the season to the best offensive line in college football. The Bulldogs also hold an average of 5.6 yards per carry and a big reason for that is the offensive line.

Georgia has quite a few names upfront that are going to draw a lot of attention from the NFL here soon. The expectations were high for this group coming into this season, and they've been playing up to those expectations so far this year.

Tight Ends: A+

They were labeled as one of the most talented position groups in college football prior to the start of the season and they've been playing like it. Brock Bowers has been doing his thing in both the rushing and receiving game and has racked up 475 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. Darnell Washington has been a massive contributor as well this season. Literally and figuratively. Washington has put up career numbers in both receptions and receiving yards and there is still another half of the season left.

No complaints whatsoever from this group. They've been dominant in nearly every facet of the game. Even true freshman Oscar Delp has looked great in the spurts of playing time he has received. That room is deep and loaded with talent.

Wide Receivers: A-

Georgia has been without Adonai Mitchell since the Samford game which was in week two and it has shown a little bit. Guys like Ladd McConkey, Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have performed well over the last couple of weeks, but Georgia needs Mitchell to get healthy to really jump-start their receiving game.

True freshman Dillon Bell has been a nice surprise for the Bulldogs as he has earned a good amount of playing time and had a solid game against Vanderbilt just a week ago. Georgia's wide receivers have made some big plays when needed, but they haven't really been lighting it up this year. There is a lot of young talent in that room though and as the season progresses, so will they.

