On the surface, losing eight NFL draft picks from one defense over a single offseason would mean that the unit wouldn't look nearly the same as it did the previous season.

That was the thought process for many throughout the offseason. As eight members of Georgia's historic 2021 defense, which helped capture the program's first national championship in over four decades, were selected in April's NFL Draft. Leaving many questioning just how far of a "step-back" the Bulldogs' defense would take in 2022.

In some aspects, you can see the regression in Georgia's defense. For one, as Kirby Smart is quick to point out in front of the media, he does not have 15 draft picks on his roster. That is not a slight to his staff's ability to recruit or develop; it is just the truth. Georgia will not have 15 draft picks this coming April.

Another aspect of regression that is a talking point through the first three games is Georgia's pass rush, specifically their ability to sack the quarterback. The Bulldogs only have one sack on the stat sheet this season, unlike last year, where Georgia had 16 total sacks after three games.

Those are some perceived "negatives" that don't tell the whole story. Nevertheless, this year's defense has already managed to make history. Their performance through the first three games has now put them into the college football history books, as the defense surrendered seven points or less in each of their first three games. Accomplishing something that hadn't been done in the sport since 1954.

Georgia's ten total points allowed and the performance of its secondary many may not have seen coming.

Returning starters like cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith brought optimism that the once-perceived "weakness" of Georgia's 2021 defense would turn into a strength. That much has been true so far; with the emergence of true freshman Malaki Starks, Georgia's secondary is looking as strong as it ever has under head coach Kirby Smart.

This notion is being backed by Pro Football Focus, who on Twitter Thursday revealed that all three of Georgia's safeties, including Christopher Smith, Dan Jackson, and Malaki Starks, are among the highest graded players at their position.

The former five-star recruit, according to 247Sports out of Jefferson, Ga., Starks leads Georgia's defense in interceptions with two and is tied for the lead in tackles at 11 with linebacker Smael Mondon.

The breakout of Starks in his collegiate debut versus Oregon, where he played behind Dan Jackson at the time, has seen him jump the former walk-on safety and is now starting alongside the veteran Christopher Smith.

