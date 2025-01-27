Former Georgia Coach Fran Brown Hires Georgia Football Staffer
Former Georgia coach Fran Brown has hired away a Georgia football staffer to Syracuse.
Just like the offseason is filled with roster movement and players leaving for either the NFL or for the transfer portal, it's also a time of year when staff members are making moves as well. Sunday evening it was revealed that Georgia is expected to lose one of their staffers to former Bulldogs coach Fran Brown.
College football insider Pete Thamel reported that Georgia defensive analyst Blaine Miller is joining Brown at Syracuse to be the team's new nickels coach. Miller has been with the Bulldogs for the last two seasons.
Georgia hired Brown away from Rutgers ahead of the 2023 college football season and served as the team's defensive backs coach. After one season at Georgia. Brown interviewed for the Syracuse head coaching job and landed it. He had a very successful season with the Orange in his first year as he won 10 games and immediately started elevating the program.
Prior to his time at Georgia, Miller also had a stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. He was also with Georgia from 2016-2018 before heading to Colorado as a quality control coach on defense and them made a return back to Athens.
