Former Georgia Football Quarterback Jake Fromm Waived by Detroit Lions
Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been waived by the Detroit Lions.
With the NFL preseason officially wrapped up, NFL organizations are starting to make their final round of cuts and one former Bulldog did not survive this wave. Quarterback Jake Fromm signed with the Detroit Lions a couple of weeks ago and it was announced on Tuesday that he had been waived by the team.
He was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He then had a stint with the Giants in 2021 and then joined the Commanders in 2022 and had been with the organization until they released him earlier this year. Fromm played for the Lions this past weekend and put together a pretty impressive stat line. He finished 6/8 for 89 yards.
Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 where he threw for 210 yards, a touchdown, three interceptions and completed 45% of his balls. It has been a bit of an up-and-down ride for Fromm since the start of his professional career and hasn't been able to find his footing since being drafted.
During his time at Georgia, Fromm spent three seasons as the team's starter. He started the 2017 season as the backup behind Jacob Eason, but an injury opened the door and Fromm never looked back after that. In his career at Georgia, Fromm threw for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and had a career completion percentage of 63%. He also helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever college football playoff berth.
