Georgia Football Tabbed as Next Great Dynasty in College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have been predicted as college football's next dynasty by this college football analyst.
College football fans can't mention the college football playoff or even the SEC Championship game without eventually mentioning the Bulldogs. They are viewed as one of the favorites to win it all this season, and one of the favorites to make the trip to Atlanta again this season to play for the conference title.
With former Alabama head coach Nick Saban now retired, fans on the search for the next great dynasty in college football. Except college football analyst Paul Finebaum says the search is over and that the next dynasty in the sport has already stepped up.
"Nobody is ever going to completely take Alabama's place, but Georgia is as close to Alabama today as anyone," Finebaum said.
Georgia will have quite a few headlining games this season with road trips to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss and also home games against Tennessee, Auburn and a neutral site game against Clemson to start the year. Finishing number one in the SEC with that schedule would be a huge accomplishment and would certainly put Georgia in a favorable position to win the national title.
Georgia has major pieces returning on both sides of the football this year and they have the depth to remain in the top position moving forward. With the expanded playoff coming to college football this season, it can be almost guaranteed that the Bulldogs will be in the playoff every single season for the foreseeable future.
