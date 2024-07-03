Georgia Bulldogs Crowd 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Georgia Bulldogs crowd the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had 33 players drafted over the last three NFL draft classes and that number is only going to continue to rise by the look of things. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff continue to reel in top recruiting class after top recruiting class and it has produced positive results at both the collegiate and professional levels.
ESPN's Matt Miller released his latest first-round mock draft for the 2025 NFL draft and it was littered with Bulldogs in the first. Three different Bulldogs made the list - Carson Beck, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks. Here is what Miller had to say about all three of them and where he had them getting drafted:
QB, Carson Beck, 1st, New York Giants:
"The Giants threw 15 touchdown passes last season (fifth fewest in the league) and Daniel Jones is coming off a season-ending ACL injury, but the team is running it back this year. Veteran Drew Lock was added as a backup, but there still isn't a long-term answer under center on this roster. So the front office might get aggressive in finding one. Beck -- my QB1 in the class at the moment -- is a steady pocket passer with a big arm and great processing speed. And he is primed for a breakout season after throwing 24 touchdown passes and completing 72.4% of his throws in his first season as a starter in 2023."
Edge, Mykel Williams, 17th, Chicago Bears:
"General manager Ryan Poles has done a masterful job rebuilding the roster in Chicago, but the defensive line could use someone such as Williams. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior has experience playing both inside and outside alignments, but his future is off the edge in the pros. His nine sacks in two seasons of rotational work point to the impact he can make with full-time reps in 2024. Williams' combination of power and a sudden first-step could get him drafted in the top 10."
S, Malaki Starks, 28th, Philadelphia Eagles:
"Make your jokes about Philadelphia drafting a defender from Georgia, but Starks would fill a big hole for the 2025 Eagles. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2023 after grabbing three interceptions and making 52 tackles. And Starks is a do-it-all safety who has experience playing press coverage in the slot. You're going to hear comparisons to Kyle Hamilton, and they're warranted given his three-down impact."
Considering there are already three Georgia players being projected as first round picks for the 2024 season even starts says a lot of the upcoming class for the Bulldogs. More players could certainly be added into the mix.
