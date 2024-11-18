Georgia Bulldogs in Prime Position to Reach 12-Team Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs are in excellent position to make the College Football Playoff following their win over the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to Athens this past Saturday to earn their ninth win of the 2024 college football season in exciting fashion. The Dawgs knocked off the 7th ranked Tennessee Volunteers under the lights by. score of 31-17 and kept their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff alive.
Not only did the win keep their hopes alive, it placed them in an excellent position to earn a playoff spot altogether. The Bulldogs have two top wins on the season and have seemingly survived the most difficult stretch of their schedule with only two losses. With just two games to go in the 2024 regular season, Georgia's likelihood of reaching the playoff is extremely high.
The Bulldogs must remain perfect for the next two games to cement themselves as a College Football Playoff team. The Bulldogs will stay in Athens for the remainder of teh regular season as the host the Umass Minutemen this Saturday, November 23rd, and close out the season against teh Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, November 29th.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
