Georgia Bulldogs Expected to Make 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs have been predicted to play in the College Football Playoff's national championship this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 100 days away from beginning their 2025 college football season as they ramp up their preparations for the upcoming season. The Dawgs are looking to win their third national title in five seasons this year and will have an excellent chance to do so.
While expectations for the Bulldogs have varied greatly and some experts have predicted that Georgia will miss this year's playoff, there is one college football analyst who has faith that the Bulldogs will reach this year’s College Football Playoff and will compete in this year’s national championship game.
According to On3’s Andy Staples, the Georgia Bulldogs will be a seventh seed in this year’s playoff and will face Texas Tech in round one. The Bulldogs will win this game and then defeat Penn State and Notre Dame on their way to a national championship appearance against the Texas Longhorns.
Sadly, Staples predicts that the Longhorns will defeat Georgia in the national title game and be crowned college football champions for the first time in more than 20 years.
While facing Texas in the national title game this season isn’t a guarantee for the Dawgs. The two programs are scheduled to face each other in the regular season on Saturday, November 15th. The Bulldogs have won the last two meetings between the schools, including a massive overtime win over Texas in last year's SEC Championship game.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily