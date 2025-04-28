Georgia Bulldogs Promote Defensive Position Coach to Associate Head Coach
The Georgia Bulldogs have promoted a defensive position coach to associate head coach ahead of the 2025 college football season.
As the 2025 college football season fastly approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs are preparing their team for the long road ahead and are ironing out their roster. One of the ways the Dawgs are preparing their roster is ensuring that their coaching staff is in order before the regular season begins.
The Bulldogs did so by, promoting defensive backs head coach Donte Williams to the position of associate head coach. Williams joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 season following the departure of Fran Brown, and helped the Dawgs maintain their identity of a strong defense with a smothering secondary.
In addition to vast experience as a defensive backs coach, Williams also has collegiate head coaching experience, as he served as the USC Trojans interim head coach following the school's firing of Clay Helton during the 2021 season. Williams continued to coach defensive backs for the Trojans once Lincoln Riley was hired.
Despite the promotion, it is unlikely that Williams' role within the program will drastically change, the Bulldogs' coach is expected to play a crucial role in the team's defense during the 2025 season. The Dawgs' regular season schedule will begin on August 30th in Athens when Georgia hosts The Marshall Thundering Herd in its season opener.
