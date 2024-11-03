Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs See No Change in Latest AP Poll Rankings

See where the Dawgs landed in the latest AP Poll following their defeat of the Florida Gators.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with running back Trevor Etienne (1) after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with running back Trevor Etienne (1) after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

See where the Dawgs landed in the latest AP Poll following their defeat of the Florida Gators.

Another week of the 2024 college football season has concluded as numerous teams have inched one step closer or have stumbled on their way to a chance at the College Football Playoff. With another week in the books the AP Poll has released its latest top-25 rankings. 

This week’s rankings will lose their meaning come Tuesday evening when the College Football Playoff Committee releases their own top-25 rankings. The committee will then release new rankings every Tuesday until the official selection for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff begins.  

Week 11 AP Poll Rankings: 

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. BYU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. LSU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Iowa State
  18. Army
  19. Clemson
  20. Washington State
  21. Colorado
  22. Kansas State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. Louisville

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Home/Football