Georgia Bulldogs to Play Texas Longhorns in SEC Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered which team they will be playing in the SEC Championship.
After a week of waiting, the Georgia Bulldogs now know who their opponent will be next Saaturday in the 2024 SEC Championship Game. The Dawgs are slated to face the Texas Longhorns following their victory over the Texas A&M Aggies in week 14.
The Bulldogs punched their ticket to Atlanta earlier last week after a chaotic week 13 saw Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M all suffered massive upsets that allowed for Georgia to climb into one of the top two spots in the conference. Now, the Bulldogs will look to reclaim their crown as conference champions against a team who has yet to play in the SEC Championship game.
Georgia and Texas met earlier this season in Austin where the Bulldogs' defense shocked Texas' pass attack and suffocated the Longhorns to the tune of a 30-15 victory on the road. The Bulldogs will look to recreate this success in a neutral field setting in order to earn a first-round bye in the innagural 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will meet Saturday, December 7th in Atlanta, Georgia to do battle over the crown as kings of the SEC. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
