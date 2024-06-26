Georgia Football Blackout in Revealed in EA College Football 25
The Georgia Bulldogs have been included in the latest sights and sounds reveal for college football 25 video game.
Typically the college football offseason provides a lull for fans that forces them to continuously look forward to the upcoming season for the excitement to spark back. However, this offseason, college football video games are making a return and it has fans everywhere anticipating the release of the game.
EA Sports has methodically leaked out news about the video game to keep fans on their toes about the game. They have already released a trailer, new details about the game and now a list of the hardest stadiums to play in for the video game. Ruckus road game environments are part of what makes college football so great, and Georgia's Sanford Stadium was ranked inside of the top five for toughest stadiums to play in.
In this reveal, Georgia's blackout experience has been revealed of being in the game.
EA released a cover photo for the game featuring multiple current players, including Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, something that couldn't have happened prior to NIL.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
