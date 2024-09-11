Georgia Football Defensive Players to Watch vs Kentucky
Three defensive players for Georgia to watch on Saturday against Kentucky.
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting their conference schedule kicked off this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Kentucky lost their conference opener against South Carolina in a tough fashion by a final score of 31-6. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites coming into this one but rain is expected to be in the area during the football game which might impact the football game. With that being said, here are some defensive players to watch for Georgia this weekend.
Georgia vs Kentucky Defensive Players to Watch:
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE
With Mykel Williams still dealing with an injury he suffered against Clemson, it's unlikely that he will play against Kentucky given that there is a bye week to follow Saturday's contest and the road trip to Alabama immediately after. That means other players will have to step up against Kentucky like they did against Tennessee Tech, and Ingram-Dawkins will be one of the names to pay attention to. South Carolina had success getting pressure off the edge against Kentucky, and Ingram-Dawkins has been a consistent disruptor in the backfield this season for Georgia.
CJ Allen/Smael Mondon, LBs
Kentucky is an offense that likes to run the ball so they can throw the ball. That also means they like to utilize play action to try and set up the defense and that makes this an important game for the linebackers. It will be crucial for Allen and Mondon to have their eyes in the right spots at all times and to fill gaps in the game to keep the Wildcats from being a balanced offense. If Kentucky isn't able to run the ball successfully then that will hinder their usage of play action, and that starts with the linebackers.
Christen Miller, DL
Miller has been impressive for Georgia two games into the season. The Bulldogs have been banged up in the interior defensive line thus far with Xavier McLeod and Jordan Hall both dealing injuries and while they might get some of their guys back this week, Miller is still a player to watch. Any team that likes to run the football is going to have the interior guys to do it successfully and Miller has proven that he can make that a tough job for offensive lines this season.
