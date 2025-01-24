Georgia Football Head Trainer Stepping Into New Off-Field Role
Georgia Bulldogs head athletic trainer Ron Courson is reportedly beginning a new position with the team.
The University of Georgia Athletic Association's Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson is expected to transition away from his role this February after serving the Dawgs program for more than 30 years. Courson, who has been renowned by many as one of the nation's best will be beginning a position as Executive Associate Athletic Director for Athletic Health and Performance on February 1st.
UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks released a statement thanking Courson for his countless years of dedication to the program. “Over the last three decades, Ron Courson and his department have set the standard for athletic training and sports medicine,” Said Brooks “Ron has been a leader in his field, while serving the University of Georgia Athletic Association with grace and humility. His accomplishments are many, but his greatest achievements are the countless individuals he mentored and the influence he had on so many of our student-athletes. Thank you, Ron, for your friendship and your tremendous dedication to the Bulldog family.”
Along with years of tremendous service, Courson received universal praise for his efforts during the nation's COIVD-19 pandemic in 2020 and played a major role in the development of safety protocols that were utilized at the local, Southeastern Conference, and NCAA levels.
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart also offered his thanks for Courson in a statement below.
“Ron’s contributions left an indelible mark on our program, ensuring his legacy as an innovator in athletic training and sports mental health and wellness,” said Smart. “The time, focus, and attention that he put into our student-athletes was extraordinary and unmatched. I could not be more grateful for the time I had working with Ron.”
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily