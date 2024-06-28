Georgia Football Highest Overall Rated Team in EA College Football 25
The Georgia Bulldogs have come in as the highest overall rated team for the EA College Football 25 video game.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been known for their elite talent on both sides of the football and have been regarded as one of the most dominant teams of the decade. Along with many experts, players, and coaches, video game developer EA Sports has also noticed the team’s ability to recruit and develop talent.
After releasing the top 25 offensive and defensive ratings for the upcoming video game, the overall ratings have now been released as well. Georgia comes in at number one overall with a 95 overall rating which is two ratings ahead of Ohio State who was second on the list with a 93 overall rating. According to a ratings reveal from EA Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive unit will be rated a 94 overall out of 100 in the upcoming college football video game. The rating is the highest ranking out of any team in the SEC and is the second highest ranking behind the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Bulldogs offensive unit will be rated a 94 overall out of 100 in the upcoming college football video game. The rating is the highest ranking out of any team in the SEC and is currently tied with Oregon as the highest in the game.
EA Sports has methodically leaked out news about the video game to keep fans on their toes about the game. They have already released a trailer, new details about the game and now a list of the hardest stadiums to play in for the video game. Ruckus road game environments are part of what makes college football so great, and Georgia's Sanford Stadium was ranked inside of the top five for toughest stadiums to play in.
In the reveal of the sights and sounds, it was shown that Georgia fans will be able to create a blackout game when the Bulldogs were their black jerseys at home. Something that a large portion of Georgia fans wish happened on a regular occurrence, but at least now they will able to live those dreams through a video game.
EA released a cover photo for the game featuring multiple current players, including Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, something that couldn't have happened prior to NIL. Seems like based on everything that has been leaked out about the game that the Georgia Bulldogs might be a fan favorite to use given their high ratings on both sides of the football.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily