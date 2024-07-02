Georgia Football Legends Make All-Time Best List
Georgia football legends Nick Chubb and Sony Michel make all-time best list.
Over the last few seasons, Georgia's football program has had some players that will likely be remembered for a long time. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, tight end Brock Bowers and defensive lineman Jordan Davis just to name a few. However, the Bulldogs' are littered with a long line of history that fans can connect with for the rest of time and two of them made a very prestigious list.
247 sports released a list of their top 50 college football duos of all-time and four former Bulldogs made the list, and you could make the argument for more of them to be on there. Champ Bailey and Ronald Bailey came in at No. 37 and Nick Chubb and Sony Michel ranked right at the top 15 mark.
It's impossible to tell the story of Georgia Bulldogs football without the Baileys and Chubb and Michel. Both Michel and Chubb rank 2nd and 3rd on the all-time rushing records list for program history and helped changed the trajctory of the program. Both running backs had historic performances against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl that sent Georgia to it's first national title in the college football playoff era.
Another duo that fans could make an argument for is quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver AJ Green. In 2008, Stafford went on to throw for 3,459 yards, 25 touchdowns and completed over 60% of his balls. Green was responsible for eight of those touchdowns, reeled in 61 receptions and 963 receiving yards. Some more examples could include Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Bowers and Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.
Nonetheless, Georgia has some notable members of their football team that they will remember for the rest of time and some memorbale tandems that have created some unforgettable memories. Chubb and Michel likely belong at the top of the list, but there are some other Bulldog duos that are worth mentioning in this conversation.
