Georgia Predicted to Make Prestigious Bowl Game
The Georgia football program has been predicted to make a prestigious bowl game during the 2024 college football season.
Expectations are running high in the city of Athens, Georgia and rightfully so. Head coach Kirby Smart and his program have another loaded roster that looks poised to make a run at the national title this season. The Bulldogs are viewed as the favorite and one national media outlet is of that opinion as well.
247 Sports released their bowl game projections for the 2024 college football season and that included bowl game projections as well. For Georgia, they were predicted to earn the first-round bye in the playoff as the No. 2 seed and play Ole Miss in the Rose Bowl. That would be a rematch of a regular season game as the Bulldogs will travel to Ole Miss this season. Georgia was then predicted to make the semifinal round and play Texas in the Cotton Bowl, another rematch. And for the national championship game, it was expected that Ohio State and Georgia would be the final two teams remaining. Here is what 247 wrote about the championship game:
"Would there be any shock if the two most talented rosters in the country met in late January during college football's finale? These two programs battled two years ago in Atlanta during a terrific playoff semifinal game that catapulted former Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud toward the top of the 2023 NFL Draft. He gashed Georgia's secondary that evening, but it was the Bulldogs and former standout Stetson Bennett, who prevailed and moved on to the title game with a heroic second-half comeback."
If the 2024 national title version of Georga vs Ohio State would be anything like what fans got during the 2022 Peach Bowl, then nobody would be disappointed about those two teams playing for a title. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs have continued to be the two teams fans and analysts are expecting the most from and that trend has continued here.
