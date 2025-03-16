Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Photos - First Week of Spring Practice in the Books

Brooks Austin

Gunner Stockton Georgia Football
Gunner Stockton Georgia Football / Tony Walsh UGAA

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of spring practice as they prepare for the 2025 College Football Season. It's our first public look at the 2025 Bulldogs. And thanks to Tony Walsh and the UGAA, we have photos from the first week of practice.

Georgia Football Injury Report:

  • Freshman WR, Tyler Williams will undergo surgery on his ankle after suffering ligament damage during practice.
  • Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
  • Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
  • Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.

Other Georgia News:

