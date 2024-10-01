Georgia Football Player Signed by Buffalo Bills
Former Georgia football defensive lineman Zion Logue has been signed by the Buffalo Bills.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been making waves in the NFL this season with some stellar performances from a multitude of players. The program has had 33 players drafted over the last three years and those players continue to showcase why the Bulldogs have been one of the best programs in the country in recent memory. One of those players drafted was defensive lineman Zion Logue and he just got picked up by a new team.
Logue was sixth round pick by the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason and was then moved to the practice squad following the preseason. However, the Buffalo Bills have now signed Logue off of the Falcons' practice squad.
The Bills have a handful of former Bulldogs on their roster with those names being running back James Cook and center Sedrick Van Pran Granger, both played with Logue at Georgia.
Logue was a reliable defensive lineman for the Bulldogs throughout his career and was a major contributor during his final season of play. He finished his career with 52 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In his final season of play, Logue finished with 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. The former Georgia defensive lineman became a crucial piece to Georgia's defensive line over the last years playing in 28 total games.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily