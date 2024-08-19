Georgia Football's 2024 Schedule Biggest Questions
Three questions for Georgia's 2024 football schedule heading into the season.
There's no question that Georgia has one of the most talented rosters in college football for the upcoming season, but perhaps the biggest talking point for the Bulldogs this offseason has been centered around the schedule. The three road games against Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss are providing some holdback on how successful Georgia is this offseason in the eyes of the media.
Georgia has posted three straight undefeated regular season records but nobody would be shocked if that streak came to an end this season. So as Georgia is ramping up to make a push for another national title this season, here are the three biggest questions for Georgia's schedule:
1. Is Ole Miss Still in the Picture?
The Rebels brought in a litany of transfer portal additions this offseason and really made a push to try and improve the defensive side of the football. The offense has been productive under head coach Lane Kiffin while the defense has been holding the program back. To help turn Ole Miss into a title-contending team, the program brought in 25 transfers. It certainly helped improve the overall roster, but it does put them at risk of having a mercenary roster and that's why their record when they play Georgia will play a massive role in the football game.
If Ole Miss is undefeated or even just has one loss when the Dawgs make the trip out to Oxford, the Rebels will give head coach Kirby Smart and his roster their absolute best. However, if Ole Miss already has two losses or even three when that game is played, it might be a similar outcome to the one that occurred last year in Sanford. They have games against LSU and Oklahoma before Georgia comes up on the schedule, so it's not out of the question.
2. Did Texas Play Their Cards Right?
Despite being a college football playoff team last season, there was one glaring hole on Texas's roster last season. They finished 116th in passing defense in 2023 and they added just one transfer at safety which was Andrew Mukuba from Clemson. On top of that, they also lost Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat to the NFL this offseason. The Longhorns will be able to move the ball with Steve Sarkisian calling the shots, but stopping the ball might still be an issue for them this season.
If the secondary woes continue into 2024, the Georgia vs Texas game would turn a little more favorable for the Bulldogs.
3. Is Jalen Milroe a Fit?
Alabama and Jalen Milroe were the only team in 2023 to defeat Georgia and they will get another crack at them this season. However, the Crimson Tide won't look the same as they did a season ago with the departure of head coach Nick Saban, but specifically on the offensive side of the football. Kalen DeBoer is bringing an offensive scheme that made the Washington Huskies a playoff team, but DeBoer has never had a quarterback with the play style of Milroe's. DeBoer was not running designed runs for Penix, but one would have to think that they will certainly use Milroe's legs this season.
If the offensive transition is smooth then this is a moot point, but it will be interetsing to see how DeBoer molds Alabama's roster into his offensive scheme this season.
