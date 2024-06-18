Georgia Football's 2024 Schedule Could Bring The End of This Streak For The Bulldogs
The difficulty of Bulldogs' 2024 schedule could lead to the end of a massive streak for Georgia.
With a pair of national titles and multiple conference championship appearances, it isn’t exactly controversial to say the Georgia Bulldogs have the most dominant team of the 2020s thus far. But while the Dawgs have certainly been impressive in the post season, it is the regular season where Georgia has truly shined. The Bulldogs have not lost a regular season matchup since the 2020 season and have gone even longer without a loss at home.
But the Bulldogs impressive streak during the regular season may be in jeopardy as 2024 approaches, as this season will be arguably the most difficult schedule any Georgia team has ever had. In order to keep their regular season, win streak alive, the Dawgs must beat Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas on the road. And they must also defeat Clemson in Atlanta during week one.
On top of the unordinary difficulty of this year’s schedule, Georgia must also navigate an SEC slate that is always challenging no matter the opponent.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be one of the most talented team in all of college football this season and will be more than capable of winning every single game that they play in. But with the difficulty and increased travel for this year’s schedule, it is very possible that we see Georgia’s regular season win streak come to an end.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
