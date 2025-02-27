Georgia Football's Malaki Starks Plans to Meet with Atlanta Falcons
Georgia safety Malaki Starks says he plans to meet with the Atlanta Falcons.
Former Georgia safety Malaki Starks took the podium on Thursday at the NFL Combine but it wasn't until after his availability that he revealed a team he plans to meet with. Starks says he plans to meet with the Atlanta Falcons at some point this week, according to the AJC.
The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in this year's draft which is certainly puts them in a position to potentially land the former Georgia safety. Although the Falcons don't have a history of selecting former Bulldogs, they do have a need in the defensive back room as the Falcons are expected to let Justin Simmons enter unrestricted free agency.
During his time at the podium, Starks also revealed that he expects to compete in workouts at the NFL Combine. This news comes after linebacker Jalon Walker and defensive lineman Mykel Williams announced they will not be taking part in workouts, but instead will work out at Georgia's pro day.
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
