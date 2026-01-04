Panthers Clinch NFC South Title, Playoff Spot Thanks to Falcons Beating Saints
The battle for the NFC South title has officially come to an end. The Panthers secured the final NFC playoff spot on Sunday thanks to the Falcons beating the Saints. This Carolina's first division title in10 years.
The Panthers lost to the Buccaneers on Saturday night 16–14, which put all the pressure on Sunday’s Saints–Falcons game. If New Orleans would’ve won, then Tampa Bay would’ve earned the playoff spot. This complicated path to the playoffs definitely had the teams and the fans on the edge of their seats. Baker Mayfield, for instance, was a nervous wreck watching the game at home knowing his team’s playoff hopes were in the hands of a rival.
It was a close NFC South matchup on Sunday as Atlanta won 19–17 to help Carolina make the postseason.
With an 8–9 record for the 2025 season, Carolina is the only playoff team with a losing record. The Panthers hold onto the No. 4 NFC seed, setting them up to host the 49ers as of now. If the Rams beat the Cardinals in the late Sunday slate, then the Panthers will host Los Angeles instead next weekend in the wild-card round.