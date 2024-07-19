Georgia Has a Chance to Get the Last Laugh Against Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide has given Georgia a massive opportunity for revenge during the 2024 college football season.
Some might argue that the biggest game of the entire college football season will be happening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sept. 28. It's the day that the Georgia Bulldogs travel down to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The two prestigious programs have created a bit of rivalry and Georgia will be looking to get the momentum swinging back in their favor.
Some Georgia fans would tell you that beating Alabama this season won't feel the same because Nick Saban is no longer the head coach. The Dawgs missed their last opportunity to beat Saban in the 2023 SEC Championship game which he would then announce his retirement just a month later. But Alabama might have just gifted Georgia an opportunity to get the last laugh at Saban.
It was announced yesterday evening that Alabama plans to name their football field after Coach Saban to honor him. So the name of the venue would be Bryant-Denny Stadium at Nick Saban Field. The ceremony against USF is expected to happen on Sept. 7 during week two. That is also the last home game prior to Georgia coming to town, so that means Georgia could give Nick Saban Field its first loss in its history.
It may not be the same as beating Saban while he is standing on the other sideline, but it would still have to feel pretty good that for the rest of time, Georgia fans got to remind Alabama fans that the first loss at Nick Saban Field happened against the Dawgs.
