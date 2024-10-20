Dawgs Daily

Georgia Linebacker Suffers Injury Against Texas

A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury while playing the Texas Longhorns. Here is what we know. 

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are in a massive regular season matchup against the Texas Longhorns. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, it appears that a Georgia player has suffered an injury during the game. 

Linebacker Jalon Walker has reportedly entered the Bulldogs locker room to receive medical attention. It is unclear what his injury is or what the severity of it may be. Walker has already had a massive effect on the Bulldogs' defense and his absence will be surely felt.

Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed. 

How to Watch Georgia vs Texas

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. – ABC

 

Christian Kirby II
